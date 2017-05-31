KIEV May 31 An arbitration court in Stockholm has ruled in favour of Ukrainian state gas firm Naftogaz in its long-running dispute with Russia's Gazprom over a take-or-pay gas contract, Naftogaz spokeswoman Olena Osmolovska said on Wednesday.

"The tribunal rules Naftogaz Ukraine is entitled to a market-reflective adjustment of the price formula," she said.

