MOSCOW, April 10 President Vladimir Putin said
on Thursday that Russia could cut natural gas supplies to
Ukraine if the country fails to pay its gas bills on time and
warned there could be a reduction in onward deliveries to
Europe.
Following is the text of a letter Putin sent to 18 European
leaders, as provided in English by the Kremlin.
It was sent to the leaders of Germany, France, Italy,
Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia,
Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Romania, Macedonia,
Greece, Turkey and Moldova.
Ukraine's economy in the past several months has been
plummeting. Its industrial and construction sectors have also
been declining sharply. Its budget deficit is mounting. The
condition of its currency system is becoming more and more
deplorable. The negative trade balance is accompanied by the
flight of capital from the country. Ukraine's economy is
steadfastly heading towards a default, a halt in production and
skyrocketing unemployment.
Russia and the EU member states are Ukraine's major trading
partners. Proceeding from this, at the Russia-EU Summit at the
end of January, we came to an agreement with our European
partners to hold consultations on the subject of developing
Ukraine's economy, bearing in mind the interests of Ukraine and
our countries while forming integration alliances with Ukraine's
participation. However, all attempts on Russia's part to begin
real consultations failed to produce any results.
Instead of consultations, we hear appeals to lower
contractual prices on Russian natural gas - prices which are
allegedly of a "political" nature. One gets the impression that
the European partners want to unilaterally blame Russia for the
consequences of Ukraine's economic crisis.
Right from day one of Ukraine's existence as an independent
state, Russia has supported the stability of the Ukrainian
economy by supplying it with natural gas at cut-rate prices. In
January 2009, with the participation of the then-premier Yulia
Tymoshenko, a purchase-and-sale contract on supplying natural
gas for the period of 2009-2019 was signed. That contract
regulated questions concerning the delivery of and payment for
the product, and it also provided guarantees for its
uninterrupted transit through the territory of Ukraine. What is
more, Russia has been fulfilling the contract according to the
letter and spirit of the document. Incidentally, Ukrainian
Minister of Fuel and Energy at that time was Yury Prodan, who
today holds a similar post in Kiev's government.
The total volume of natural gas delivered to Ukraine as was
stipulated in that contract during the period of 2009-2014
(first quarter) stands at 147.2 billion cubic meters. Here, I
would like to emphasize that the price formula that had been set
down in the contract had NOT been altered since that moment. And
Ukraine, right up till August 2013, made regular payments for
the natural gas in accordance with that formula.
However, the fact that after signing that contract, Russia
granted Ukraine a whole string of unprecedented privileges and
discounts on the price of natural gas is quite another matter.
This applies to the discount stemming from the 2010 Kharkov
Agreement, which was provided as advance payment for the future
lease payments for the presence of the Black Sea Fleet
after 2017. This also refers to discounts on the prices for
natural gas purchased by Ukraine's chemical companies. This also
concerns the discount granted in December 2013 for the duration
of three months due to the critical state of Ukraine's economy.
Beginning with 2009, the sum total of these discounts stands
at 17 billion US dollars. To this, we should add another 18.4
billion US dollars incurred by the Ukrainian side as a minimal
take-or-pay fine.
In this manner, during the past four years Russia has been
subsidizing Ukraine's economy by offering slashed natural gas
prices worth 35.4 billion US dollars. In addition, in December
2013, Russia granted Ukraine a loan of 3 billion US dollars.
These very significant sums were directed towards maintaining
the stability and creditability of the Ukrainian economy and
preservation of jobs. No other country provided such support
except Russia.
What about the European partners? Instead of offering
Ukraine real support, there is talk about a declaration of
intent. There are only promises that are not backed up by any
real actions. The European Union is using Ukraine's economy as a
source of raw foodstuffs, metal and mineral resources, and at
the same time, as a market for selling its highly-processed
ready-made commodities (machine engineering and chemicals),
thereby creating a deficit in Ukraine's trade balance amounting
to more than 10 billion US dollars. This comes to almost
two-thirds of Ukraine's overall deficit for 2013.
To a large extent, the crisis in Ukraine's economy has been
precipitated by the unbalanced trade with the EU member states,
and this, in turn has had a sharply negative impact on Ukraine's
fulfillment of its contractual obligations to pay for deliveries
of natural gas supplied by Russia. Gazprom has no intentions
except for those stipulated in the 2009 contract, nor does it
plan to set any additional conditions. This also concerns the
contractual price for natural gas, which is calculated in strict
accordance with the agreed formula. However, Russia cannot and
should not unilaterally bear the burden of supporting Ukraine's
economy by way of providing discounts and forgiving debts, and
in fact, using these subsidies to cover Ukraine's deficit in its
trade with the EU member states.
The debt of NAK Naftogaz Ukraine for delivered gas has been
growing monthly this year. In November-December 2013 this debt
stood at 1.4515 billion US dollars; in February 2014 it
increased by a further 260.3 million and in March by another
526.1 million US dollars. Here I would like to draw your
attention to the fact that in March there was still a discount
price applied, i.e., 268.5 US dollars per 1,000 cubic meters of
gas. And even at that price, Ukraine did not pay a single
dollar.
In such conditions, in accordance with Articles 5.15, 5.8
and 5.3 of the contract, Gazprom is compelled to switch over to
advance payment for gas deliveries, and in the event of further
violation of the conditions of payment, will completely or
partially cease gas deliveries. In other words, only the volume
of natural gas will be delivered to Ukraine as was paid for one
month in advance of delivery.
Undoubtedly, this is an extreme measure. We fully realize
that this increases the risk of siphoning off natural gas
passing through Ukraine's territory and heading to European
consumers. We also realize that this may make it difficult for
Ukraine to accumulate sufficient gas reserves for use in the
autumn and winter period. In order to guarantee uninterrupted
transit, it will be necessary, in the nearest future, to supply
11.5 billion cubic meters of gas that will be pumped into
Ukraine's underground storage facilities, and this will require
a payment of about 5 billion US dollars.
However, the fact that our European partners have
unilaterally withdrawn from the concerted efforts to resolve the
Ukrainian crisis, and even from holding consultations with the
Russian side, leaves Russia no alternative.
There can be only one way out of the situation that has
developed. We believe it is vital to hold, without delay,
consultations at the level of ministers of economics, finances
and energy in order to work out concerted actions to stabilize
Ukraine's economy and to ensure delivery and transit of Russian
natural gas in accordance with the terms and conditions set down
in the contract. We must lose no time in beginning to coordinate
concrete steps. It is towards this end that we appeal to our
European partners.
It goes without saying that Russia is prepared to
participate in the effort to stabilize and restore Ukraine's
economy. However, not in a unilateral way, but on equal
conditions with our European partners. It is also essential to
take into account the actual investments, contributions and
expenditures that Russia has shouldered by itself alone for such
a long time in supporting Ukraine. As we see it, only such an
approach would be fair and balanced, and only such an approach
can lead to success.
