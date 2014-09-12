* Sanctions limited access to Western money, equipment
* Russia's gasoline production only slightly above
consumption
* Russia tries to reduce reliance on imports of technologies
By Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, Sept 12 Any further Western sanctions
which may aim at technology for Russia's modernising oil
refineries could lead to gasoline shortages, an energy ministry
official said.
The latest Western sanctions, imposed on Friday, have
targeted technology for Russia's Arctic oil exploration and
shale oil projects.
Yury Zolotnikov, a deputy head of the oil refining
department, said his ministry already expected gasoline
shortages next year and in 2016, with Russia on "a dangerous
balance" of production only marginally higher than consumption.
"So far, there have been no such sanctions, but they
obviously could create problems (for refinery modernisation),"
Zolotnikov told Reuters in an interview.
Sanctions have limited the ability of Russian companies to
borrow from the Western capital markets and hit Rosneft
, Russia's top oil producer, which has had to cut its
staff as its production falls.
Russia is particularly dependent on the West for catalysts,
refining equipment and gas turbine parts, meaning complicated
refinery modernisation work to improve fuel quality is seen as
almost impossible without the access to Western expertise.
Rosneft needs to invest more than $21 billion annually until
2017 to launch new fields and upgrade refineries. It said last
week it planned to replace all equipment and technology imports
from the West as the U.S. and EU sanctions.
In May, Energy Minister Alexander Novak asked President
Vladimir Putin to boost funding for domestic producers because a
quarter of all equipment used in oil output enhancement was
imported. The modernisation drive is estimated to cost about $55
billion this decade.
Zolotnikov said Russian refineries were unable to sharply
increase production over the next two years, which may lead to
shortage of gasoline. He added that the increasing number of
accidents and routine maintenance work at refineries also
pointed to possible fuel supplies disruptions.
"You can't rule out incidents at the plants, maintenance
seasons in April-May and September-October, risks are being
created. It is necessary that production is higher than
consumption by at least 3 million tonnes," he said.
According to his data, production of gasoline of 3, 4 and 5
grades in Russia is seen at 38 million tonnes in 2014. It would
only reach 38.3 million tonnes in 2015 and 38.8 million in 2016.
Russia has faced several gasoline shortages in the past, the
latest in May 2011, when domestic refineries boosted exports in
search of higher margins.
A fuel shortage for Russia's drivers would be a politically
damaging for the Kremlin.
Zolotnikov said one way to avert the crisis was to increase
gasoline imports from neighbouring Belarus which currently run
at 1.5 million tonnes a year.
In January-July, Russia increased shipments of gasoline from
Belarus by a third, to 812,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Elizabeth Piper and William Hardy)