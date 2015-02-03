MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday that it had received $107.14 million from Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz for February gas deliveries.

Gazprom said in a statement that the payment suggests that Ukraine had paid for about 715 million cubic metres of gas supplies. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Polina Devitt)