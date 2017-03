MOSCOW Feb 19 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it had started direct gas supplies to rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller said gas deliveries via the Prokhorovka and Platovo pumping stations on the border with east Ukraine were reaching 12 million cubic metres of gas per day. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)