* Prirazlomnoye is Russia's first Arctic offshore oil field
* Gazprom Neft sticks to plans at the field, by 2020 as a
whole
* Executive says "nothing unique" in drilling for shale oil
(Adds details, quotes, colour, background)
By Katya Golubkova
PRIRAZLOMNAYA OIL PLATFORM, Russia, Sept 15 (Reuters) -
G azprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian state gas company
Gazprom, may turn to alternative equipment providers
to meet production targets at its Prirazlomnoye oil field in the
Arctic, after Western sanctions restricted access to existing
suppliers.
Speaking on Friday before Washington banned Western
companies from supporting Gazprom Neft in exploration or
production in deep water, Arctic offshore and shale projects,
Vadim Yakovlev, first deputy CEO at Gazprom Neft, said he
believed the company could stick to its long-term goals as
things stood.
But aware further sanctions were on the cards over Russia's
role in the Ukraine crisis, he added: "If events go under the
most negative scenario, we are working at options to buy
(equipment) from alternative sources or producing it by Russian
or Asian companies."
"At the moment, we don't think that this will affect our
long-term plans," Yakovlev told reporters on a visit to the
Prirazlomnaya platform some 60 km (40 miles) offshore in the
Arctic's Pechora Sea. He did not name any affected companies.
Yakovlev said the field should reach peak oil production of
5.5 million tonnes (110,000 bpd) by 2021, after which it would
produce more than 4 million tonnes a year for around three
years. By 2020, the company as a whole should produce 100
million tonnes of oil equivalent.
The field is Russia's first offshore Arctic field - a key
source for future hydrocarbon production growth in Russia, the
world's biggest oil producing nation. Its oil production stands
at around 10.5 million barrels per day (bpd).
Gazprom Neft is already under EU sanctions barring it from
raising financing in Europe and now is one of five Russian
energy companies to be targeted by Washington.
Yakovlev estimated that foreign firms which he declined to
name were responsible for less than half of all the work done at
the platform, including drilling and maintaining equipment.
SECOND CARGO
On Friday, it was weather rather than sanctions that
affected operations at the platform. A tanker supposed to ship
the second cargo of 70,000 tonnes of Arctic Oil or ARCO was
anchored some 500 metres away to start loadings but the wind was
too strong.
"The wind is so strong that tanker decided not to dock
today," Alexander Vasilyev, head of the Prirazlomnaya platform,
told Reuters.
Gazprom Neft said on Monday it had started to load the
second tanker, out of four planned for this year, over the
weekend. It should move to northwest Europe soon.
The company did not name the buyer. Traders told Reuters
earlier that France's Total bought the first cargo
which left this spring. In total, the field plans to produce
300,000 tonnes of oil this year.
The Arctic is estimated to contain 20 percent of the world's
undiscovered hydrocarbon resources, which along with shale oil -
where Russia is believed to have the largest resources globally
- should support Russia's oil production.
Currently, Russia extracts a tiny amount of oil from
offshore in the Arctic and less than 1 million tonnes a year
from unconventional resources. Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas
are pioneering shale oil work in Russia.
Last year, Gazprom Neft increased hydrocarbon production by
4.3 percent to 62.2 tonnes in oil equivalent. In oil equivalent,
production should add around 5.5 percent this year and around
2.5 percent by oil. In 2015, growth should be higher, he said.
Gazprom Neft is exploring for shale oil on its own and via
two joint ventures with Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
"We will continue to work on these projects. In terms of
technologies, there is nothing unique there - it is more
know-how or skills to use traditional techniques of horizontal
drilling ... for this type of formations," Yakovlev said.
(Editing by Elizabeth Piper and David Holmes)