MOSCOW, March 23 The Russian defence ministry on
Sunday said Germany's decision to suspend military contacts over
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region would harm
cooperation, including on Afghanistan, and warned France against
taking the same tack.
In light of the West's diplomatic showdown with Moscow over
Ukraine, Germany halted all defence-related exports to Russia on
Friday. France's defence minister said it would pull out of
joint military exercises but made no comment about exports.
"This is negating all the positive trends achieved in recent
years, including on cooperation on Afghanistan ... We see this
decision as not constructive," Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly
Antonov was cited by the state RIA news agency as saying of
Germany's announcement.
Anotov said Germany had made its decision "under pressure",
suggesting the United States was steering Paris and Berlin
toward taking a harder line toward Russia.
"It's obvious that the notorious 'Atlantic solidarity' led
our French and German partners to make strong statements on
Russia," he said.
On Friday, after President Vladimir Putin signed laws
completing Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula, the
German government ordered defence contractor Rheinmetall
to halt delivery of combat simulation gear to Russia.
The ministry spokesman said this was a "one-off" case, but
that future deals would also be blocked.
France's suspensions of military cooperation with Russia
could also jeopardise contracts to supply Mistral helicopter
carriers to Russia.
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said a decision
whether to go ahead with the Mistral deal would not be taken
until October.
