MOSCOW, June 9 The implementation of the Minsk
agreements aimed at ending the conflict in east Ukraine is still
fragile, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"It was stated that process of implementation of Minsk
agreements is largely still fragile," the ministry said, after
phone talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Both also discussed "some aspects" of relations between
Russia and the European Union. The West accuses Moscow of
actively supporting pro-Russian rebels in east Ukraine, where
over 6200 people have been killed in fighting since last year.
Russia denies that.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Larry King)