MOSCOW, June 9 The implementation of the Minsk agreements aimed at ending the conflict in east Ukraine is still fragile, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It was stated that process of implementation of Minsk agreements is largely still fragile," the ministry said, after phone talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Both also discussed "some aspects" of relations between Russia and the European Union. The West accuses Moscow of actively supporting pro-Russian rebels in east Ukraine, where over 6200 people have been killed in fighting since last year. Russia denies that.

