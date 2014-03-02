MOSCOW, March 2 President Vladimir Putin told
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that Russian citizens
and Russian-speakers in Ukraine faced an "unflagging" threat
from ultranationalists, and that the measures Moscow has taken
were completely fitting given the "extraordinary situation", the
Kremlin said.
In a telephone conversation during which Merkel expressed
concern about developments in Ukraine, she and Putin agreed that
Russia and Germany would continue consultations in bilateral and
multilateral formats to seek the "normalisation" of the
situation, a Kremlin statement said.