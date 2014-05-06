UPDATE 3-Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach replaces CEO
* Sonatrach seeks more flexibility with deals (Adds analyst and source comments)
MOSCOW May 6 Russia said that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, agreed on Tuesday that it was important to promote dialogue to defuse the Ukraine crisis.
Lavrov and Steinmeier, meeting on the sidelines of a Council of Europe session in Vienna, underscored "the need to continue joint efforts by Russia, the United States, the EU and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe to foster the start of a Ukraine-wide national dialogue in the interests of resolving all existing problems," the Foreign Ministry said. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Sonatrach seeks more flexibility with deals (Adds analyst and source comments)
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Transcanada Corp has secured shippers' commitment for a pipeline associated with Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas' pending Pacific NorthWest liquefied natural gas terminal in western Canada and will seek early construction, the company said on Monday.