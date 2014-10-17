MOSCOW Oct 17 Serious differences remain
between Germany and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine following
talks in Italy between Chancellor Angela Merkel and President
Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday.
A Kremlin statement released after the talks on the
sidelines of a summit of European and Asian leaders in Milan
said the leaders had disagreed over the causes of the crisis in
Ukraine and on events there now.
"The two leaders continued to express serious differences in
views on the source of Ukraine's domestic conflict, as well as
root causes for what is happening there today," the statement
said.
