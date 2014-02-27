MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia said on Thursday that Ukraine's interim government is not a government of national unity but a "government of winners" which includes extreme nationalists, suggesting it fell far short of representing the whole country.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said an agreement in a Feb. 21 peace deal between now-ousted President Viktor Yanukovich and his foes to create a national unity government had been "consigned to oblivion".

"Instead ... a 'government of winners' which includes representatives of the extreme nationalists is being created."