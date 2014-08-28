* Fresh graves near Pskov, site of Russia paratroop base
* Funeral attended by dozens of military men: witnesses
* Pskov-issued ID documents found on Ukraine battlefield
* Links between paratroops, Ukraine disappear from social
media
By Denis Pinchuk
VYBUTY, Russia, Aug 28 In a public cemetery in
an area of north-west Russia dominated by the Pskov military
base are two freshly-dug graves that some locals believe hold
the bodies of two Russian paratroopers killed last week fighting
alongside rebels in Ukraine.
It is difficult to find out who is in the graves, possibly
because the identity could raise awkward questions for Russia.
The Kremlin has denied helping the pro-Moscow rebels fighting
government forces but Ukraine says Russia has sent in troops and
the rebels say they have Russian soldiers in their ranks.
The names of two local soldiers and a photo of a man in
military uniform that were stuck to the graves at the funeral
earlier this month have been removed. A social media page
announcing the death of the man in the photograph appears to
have disappeared.
When a Reuters reporter on Wednesday first approached the
cemetery where the graves are located, two shaven-headed young
men in track suits jumped out of a jeep blocking the entrance.
"Get out of here! This is a forbidden zone and you're not
getting in here," said one of them.
Asked why it was not possible to reach the cemetery, which
is open to the public, the man swore and issued a threat.
"What, you're asking questions as well? I told you to get
out of here or I'll call the boss and you'll go off with him."
The connection between the two new graves in the cemetery
700 km (430 miles) from Moscow and 1,500 km from the fighting in
Ukraine is hard to prove but there appear to be several links.
On Aug. 21, Roman Bochkala, a Ukrainian journalist published
on his Facebook page what he said were photographs of documents
recovered after Ukrainian forces clashed with an armoured column
near the village of Heorhiivka, eastern Ukraine.
The documents in his photographs included a passport, in the
name of a 21-year-old man called Nikolai Krygin and issued in
Pskov region, north-west Russia. There was also an insurance
certificate, also issued in Pskov, and a copy of the military
rule-book for the Russian Airborne Troops.
Pskov is the hometown of the 76th division of the Russian
Airborne Troops. Their base is a few kilometres from the
cemetery at the village of Vybuty.
The Ukrainian authorities, backed by their Western allies,
accuse Russia of sending a surge of troops and weapons into
Ukraine to prop up a pro-Moscow rebellion in danger of losing
its strongholds. Moscow denies those allegations.
MILITARY FUNERAL
Then on Aug. 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a
decree awarding the Order of Suvorov, one of Russia's highest
military honours, to the 76th division based at Pskov.
The decree cited "the successful completion of military
missions" and "courage and heroism" displayed by the servicemen
during those missions. The Kremlin gave no details about what
the missions were, or when they took place.
A short while later, a post appeared on VKontakte, the
Russian version of Facebook, on the page of someone called
Leonid Kichatkin. The message was signed by someone named
Oksana, who said she was Kichatkin's wife.
The message read: "Lyonya died, burial is on Monday at 10 in
the morning, funeral service in Vybuty. Whoever wants to bid him
farewell, come, we'll be pleased to see everyone." Lyonya is a
pet-name for Leonid.
Lev Shlosberg, who is an opposition member of the Pskov
regional assembly, heard about the funeral, and went there with
Alexei Semyonov, a journalist with a local newspaper, the "Pskov
Governorate."
When they arrived, they said, they saw about 100 mourners,
many of them in Airborne Troops uniform. "The officers were in a
very depressed state," Shlosberg told Reuters.
Semyonov, the local journalist, took a photograph of the two
fresh graves, marked with crosses and covered with elaborate
wreaths in the red, white and blue of the Russian flag.
The cross on one grave had an inscription, according to
Semyonov's photograph, which read: "Kichatkin, Leonid Yurevich.
30.09.1984-19.08.2014." It also had a photograph of a man in
uniform that matched Kichatkin's image on social media sites.
The inscription on the neighbouring grave, also covered in
wreaths, was to someone called Alexander Sergeyevich Osipov and
gave the date of his death as 20 Aug., 2014. The pictures can be
seen here
Shlosberg and Semyonov said they had to leave the cemetery
after a short while when a cemetery worker approached them and
said they must go or "there will be trouble."
COVER-UP?
Russia's defence ministry did not respond to emailed
questions about how Kichatkin and Osipov died.
A Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the relevant
authorities would look into reports about the burials. "But at
the same time this needs painstaking checking before any
conclusions can be drawn," he told reporters.
Ukrainian military officials said they had no information
about who may have been killed on the opposing side in any clash
in Heorhiivka. Military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said the rebel
side usually take their comrades' bodies away with them.
Since the funeral, many of the links in the chain connecting
the two graves to fighting in Ukraine have disappeared.
On Wednesday, after being confronted by the young men, and
having been questioned by a police officer, a Reuters reporter
was able to see the graves. The inscriptions and the photographs
had gone.
Pages on social media for Kichatkin, and for people named
online as having served alongside him were no longer accessible.
A group of reporters with independent Russian media said
when they went to another cemetery in Pskov to follow up reports
of other graves, a gang of young men threw stones at their
vehicles and slashed the tyres.
Shlosberg, the local legislator, said relatives of missing
men were too frightened to talk publicly, cowed by a code of
silence around the Airborne troops.
"The division is very strong around here," he said. "They
know that whatever they (the division) do, they won't be held to
account for it."
But some people have spoken out.
Vitaly Fokumenko said his cousin, Ivan Tkachenko, served
with the 76th division of Airborne Troops in Pskov. Fokumenko
said he believed his cousin may have served in the same Russian
paratroops unit as Kichatkin, one of the dead men.
"The last time he made contact was between Aug. 16 and Aug.
17," Fokumenko told Reuters by telephone from the Siberian city
of Barnaul, where he lives.
"He said he was in an armoured vehicle, you could hear the
sound of the engines. His mates from his unit are hinting that
they were supposedly meant to go to Ukraine for three days. We
don't know if that's true."
"His commanders say that everything is fine with him, but
they don't provide any proof that he's fine."
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth
in Kiev and Darya Korsunskaya in Novo-Ogaryovo, Russia; Writing
by Christian Lowe; Editing by Anna Willard)