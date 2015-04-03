MOSCOW, April 3 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras plan to discuss economic
ties and the European Union's sanctions against Moscow when they
meet for talks next week, a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.
Russia wants the EU to lift the sanctions imposed over
Moscow's role in the turmoil in Ukraine and hopes to get support
from some EU member states, notably Hungary and Greece.
The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said it was too early
to talk about any possibility of Moscow providing financial help
to the cash-strapped Greece before the talks.
"Relations between Moscow and the European Union will be
discussed in the light of Brussels's policy of sanctions and
Athens' quite cold attitude to this policy," Peskov said.
Greece's new left-wing government has said it will not seek
aid from Moscow but has so far failed to reach a deal with its
EU/IMF creditors to unlock fresh funds.
Putin and Tsipras will meet in Moscow on Apr.8. It will be
Tsipras' first visit to the Russian capital after his leftist
Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election in January.
Tsipras visited Moscow in May, 2014, and attended a
conference on ties between Russia and Greece, as well as being
received by senior Russian state officials. Five other members
of the Greek delegation now also hold senior government roles in
Athens.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)