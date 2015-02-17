MOSCOW Feb 17 The leaders of Russia, Germany and Ukraine discussed the agreement reached in Minsk on solving Ukraine's conflict during a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko discussed a ceasefire, the situation near the eastern town of Debaltseve and the role of observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Paul Tait)