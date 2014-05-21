BUCHAREST May 21 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
said on Wednesday the development of a secure, diverse and
interconnected energy market would be the next step of European
integration as the continent seeks to diminish its dependence on
Russian gas.
"We need to ensure Russia can no longer continue to use its
(energy) resources as a weapon against anyone in the region,"
Biden told reporters after meeting Romanian Prime Minister
Victor Ponta.
"The development of a secure, diverse and interconnected
energy market in Europe ... is the next great step in ...
European integration."
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by John Stonestreet)