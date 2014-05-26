GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get green light, stocks advance before Fed
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
MOSCOW May 26 Russia said on Monday it was ready for dialogue with Petro Poroshenko, who is on course to become Ukraine's president, but warned the Kiev authorities not to step up armed operations against separatists in the east.
Echoing remarks by President Vladimir Putin in the past few days, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said genuine dialogue between Kiev and the east - where pro-Russian separatists have rebelled against the national leadership - was the key to resolving Ukraine's crisis.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
TOKYO, March 14 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday after decent demand at an auction of 20-year JGBs, with trading stuck in narrow ranges ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting this week.
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.