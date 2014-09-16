* Kudrin says Russia may fall into recession next year
* Calls for higher state investment, curbing social spending
* Says support to sanctions-hit firms should be
thought-through
(Adds more comment, background)
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia risks slipping into
recession because the government is not investing enough in the
economy to weather Western sanctions, former finance minister
Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday, criticizing the strategy so far.
A strong advocate of liberal reforms, Kudrin has become
almost the only voice in the Russian elite to question economic
policy since the Ukraine crisis, counting on his long-term close
ties to President Vladimir Putin to protect him from censure.
Taking aim at the generous spending pledges Putin made when
he returned to the presidency in 2012, Kudrin said Moscow did
not have the funds to invest in an economy, which was flagging
before the West imposed sanctions over Russia's role in Ukraine.
"In a difficult moment like this, it would be useful to
increase government investments. This is exactly what the market
needs now. To cut government investment now and increase pay is
inappropriate," he told a foreign business conference.
"The government's support is limited, bound by continued
large social spending," said Kudrin, who has long been a critic
of Putin's pledges to tackle the gap between Russia's rich and
poor by increasing wages.
Kudrin, often summoned by Putin to discuss economic matters
against more statist economists and a useful tool for the
Russian president to keep his government on its toes, said he
expected the economy to stagnate this year or weaken further,
and that growth could be negative in 2015, well below government
forecasts for 0.5 percent in 2014 and 1 percent next year.
"The sanctions that have been imposed are going to have an
impact over one, or two years, because they have cut investment
opportunities," Kudrin say, warning that if more punitive
measures are imposed, the economy may fall by 3-4 percent.
While Russian officials criticise sanctions over Kremlin
policy in Ukraine for bringing back the Cold War, they argue
measures to cut off companies from Western markets, investment
and technology will spur Russia's homegrown industries and
develop ties with partners in the East.
"Turning to the East brings good prospects, especially for
Russia's far east," Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told
the same conference. "When it comes to sanctions we consider
them meaningless, counterproductive ... measures that do not
solve political problems."
SUPPORT FOR CHAMPIONS
They are also banking on using 'rainy day' funds, including
those reserved for Russia's 40 million pensioners, to support
what Putin calls Russia's 'national champions', pillars of the
economy in sectors such as energy and defence.
Kudrin said it was clear that some state companies under
sanctions needed support, but he counselled the government to
consider what kind of support they needed before channelling
money to them, especially in the case of state oil producer
Rosneft which has asked for $40 billion.
"I think that to provide Rosneft with a government loan or
investing in its bonds, shows explicitly that Rosneft cannot on
its own refinance its debt. This lowers the quality, the status
of Rosneft as a borrower - it significantly affects its
capitalisation, its perspectives," he said.
"It is possible that Rosneft should divide its share in some
projects with others and as such lower the burden on the
government. Support is necessary, but it should be well
thought-through."
Several state and private companies have suggested they
would need to turn to the government for funds to weather the
sanctions. The government is considering supporting whole
sectors such as agriculture by reducing tariffs.
But Kudrin said state support should be extended only to
companies that are under sanctions.
Asked whether his voice was heard by the authorities,
Kudrin, who first met Putin in St Petersburg while both worked
for its liberal mayor in the 1990s, said he believed he was.
But he underlined that with more than half Russia's
population willing to make sacrifices for Putin's patriotic push
against Ukraine, politics may trump economics for the time
being. Putin enjoys approval ratings of above 80 percent.
"We understand that today that the logic of taking decisions
lies to a large extent in the political sphere and the economic
consequences - well, they are the forced consequences of
political decisions," he said.
"Now, at this stage, the government, the president of Russia
enjoy substantial support of the population - this is not a
trivial factor."
(writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Anna Willard)