* Rebels deny they were behind the attack
* Fighting intensifies at Donetsk airport
* Poroshenko to sign decree to boost forces at the front
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Jan 13 A passenger bus came under heavy
fire in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people,
Ukrainian authorities said, and fighting intensified around the
international airport in the city of Donetsk as separatists
tried to oust government forces.
The latest violence flared after Russia, Ukraine, France and
Germany scrapped plans for a summit in Kazakhstan this week
because of the failure to implement a four-month-old ceasefire
agreement.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko condemned the bus
attack as an act that "chilled the heart" and said the forces of
the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics were to
blame.
"These deaths are on the conscience of the DNR and LNR gangs
and on those who stand behind them," he said in a statement in
which he promised to sign a decree on Wednesday to more troops
for the front.
A senior official from the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) called for maximum restraint from
all sides in the Ukraine conflict, which has killed more than
4,700 people since last April.
"Over the past 24 hours the situation has significantly
deteriorated, especially near the Donetsk airport," said
Ertugrul Apakan, head of the OSCE special monitoring mission in
Ukraine.
The war between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels
broke out soon after Russia annexed Crimea last year, creating
the worst crisis in East-West relations since the Cold War.
Western governments accuse Russia of backing the separatists,
including by sending in troops, which it denies.
Photographs showed the bus peppered by holes, as were seats
inside it. A long trail of blood marked the road beside it near
the town of Volnovakha.
A regional Ukrainian administration spokesman said the bus
was attacked by rebels using Grad rocket launchers while it was
carrying civilians through a government checkpoint.
Separatists denied responsibility and said the bus had been
attacked by small arms fire rather than a missile or shell.
AIRPORT BATTLE
Reports from Donetsk said a significant part of the
airport's control tower - already a wrecked hulk with cabling
and concrete dangling from it after months of shelling - had
been destroyed.
The Sergei Prokofiev airport complex, opened to great
fanfare by the now ousted president Viktor Yanukovich to mark
the Euro 2012 soccer championship, has disintegrated under
months of fire.
After a night of attacks from separatists using Grad missile
launchers, the rebels began firing from tanks on the airport's
new terminal, which was still being held by Ukrainian government
forces, the Kiev military said in a statement.
"The Russian military and the terrorists have deliberately
chosen the tactic of escalation of tension," military spokesman
Andriy Lysenko told journalists. One Ukrainian soldier was
killed and 10 wounded in overnight fighting.
Although it has not functioned since the onset of
hostilities last April, with its runways cratered by shell
holes, the airport has symbolic value for both sides. Government
forces have repelled repeated rebel attempts to dislodge them.
In the capital Kiev, a parliamentary deputy said government
forces had been given an ultimatum by the rebels to pull out of
the airport by 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) "or face destruction".
This could not be confirmed from the separatist side.
The Russian, German and French government leaders had been
invited to talks on Thursday in the Kazakh capital Astana by
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
But the four countries' foreign ministers said after meeting
in Berlin on Monday that the failure to implement the ceasefire
deal and the need to agree on how to deliver aid and release
prisoners meant "further work needs to be done" before a summit
is held. There was no indication when it might now take place.
