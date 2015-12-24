MOSCOW Dec 24 The implementation of the
ceasefire accords, aimed to resolve the Ukraine crisis and known
as the Minsk 2 agreements, will drag into 2016, RIA news agency
reported on Thursday, citing Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister
Grigory Karasin as saying.
"It is already clear that they (the Minsk agreements) are
being extended," Karasin told RIA. The Minsk 2 agreements were
reached in the Belarussian capital in February after the
collapse of a ceasefire agreed earlier.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt;
editing by Dmitry Solovyov)