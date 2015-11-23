KIEV Nov 23 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday Ukraine would respond in kind to any trade bans by Russia, which plans to introduce a ban on Ukrainian food imports over Kiev's participation in Western sanctions.

"There will be an analogous Ukrainian decision to launch an embargo against Russia to every Russian decision to launch an embargo against Ukraine," Yatseniuk said.

Yatseniuk also recommended temporarily suspending cargo shipments to Crimea, the territory annexed by Russia from Ukraine last year.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)