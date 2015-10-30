* Russia blames Ukraine for lack of will to compromise on
debt
* IMF says to discuss reforms to lending rules
* Russia's Siluanov says IMF haste to change rules not
accidental
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Oct 30 Russia, which is pressing Ukraine
to repay a $3 billion eurobond soon, said on Friday it was
worried about proposed reforms to the International Monetary
Fund's lending rules aimed at helping Ukraine even if it misses
repayment to Moscow in December.
Russia's finance minister told journalists that policy
changes by the Washington-based Fund were being forced through
over the "very politicised" issue of Ukraine's debt
restructuring.
The IMF said on Thursday it would soon consider changes to
lending rules that may allow continued support for the
cash-strapped ex-Soviet republic if it missed payments on its
debt to Russia, while keeping up pressure on the countries to
break the impasse.
Ukraine has reached agreement with private creditors to
restructure its sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed debt to plug
a $15 billion funding gap under an IMF-led $40 billion bailout
programme.
But Russia, which is involved in confrontation with Ukraine
over annexation of its Crimean peninsula and support for
separatist rebels in the east, says the $3 billion it is owed is
country-to-country official debt outside the scope of Kiev's
deal with private creditors.
Moscow wants the two-year eurobond, taken out by the
government of pro-Moscow ex-president Viktor Yanukovich only two
months before he was ousted by street protests in February 2014,
to be fully repaid in December.
An IMF spokesman said on Thursday the Fund's board was
expected to debate in the "near future" a possible change
allowing the IMF to keep supporting countries if they fail to
repay official creditors, or sovereign states.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that Kiev had
refused to consider any alternatives apart from equating
Ukraine's debt to Russia with debt before private creditors.
He added that the "haste" of the IMF to discuss lending
changes was not accidental.
"Russia does not want Ukraine to be left without financial
support in a difficult situation," Siluanov told journalists.
"However, we are concerned that the changes in the policy of
the Fund are forced in the context of a very politicized issue
of restructuring of the Ukrainian debt."
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month the
IMF should lend Ukraine the $3 billion to pay off Russia
(Additional reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia
Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by Richard Balmforth)