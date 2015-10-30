MOSCOW Oct 30 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Friday that Russia was worried that reforms to
the International Monetary Fund's lending rules were being
forced through in the context of the "very politicised" question
of Ukraine's debt restructuring.
Siluanov also told journalists that Ukraine had refused to
consider any alternatives apart from equating Ukraine's debt to
Russia with debt before private creditors.
The IMF is expected to soon discuss reforms to lending rules
that may allow continued support for Ukraine if it misses
payments on a $3 billion debt to Russia, while keeping up
pressure on the countries to break the impasse.
