MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Friday he saw no point in Russia demanding that the International Monetary Fund halt its aid programme to Ukraine even if Moscow lost a court case centred around a $3 billion debt.

Russia plans to take Ukraine to court over the $3 billion Eurobond which is due on Dec. 20. Ukraine has said it has no intention to replay it. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)