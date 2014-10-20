MOSCOW Oct 20 Russia will suspend animal fat and meat byproduct imports from the European Union, the country's veterinary and phytosanitary service Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday, extending an earlier sweeping ban on Western food.

The veterinary service said the ban, coming into force on Oct. 21, was temporary and resulted from the detection of hazardous substances in such products.

Russia earlier banned most Western food imports, worth $9 billion a year, in response to the United States and European Union's sanctions against Moscow over its role in the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Heinrich)