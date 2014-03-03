(Inserts dropped name of U.S. secretary of state in paragraph
3)
* Russian economy could suffer
* Crisis has spooked foreign investors
* Putin's military ambitions have economic consequences
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, March 3 Russia's power play for
Ukraine's Crimea region is putting to flight foreign stock and
bond investors, who are rattled by the Kremlin's overruling of
the country's economic interests in favour of its military
ambitions.
Russia's half-trillion dollars in central bank reserves mean
its creditworthiness is not in doubt, and political risk has
always been part of the game while investing in Russia.
Yet the move on Crimea, which has earned Moscow global
censure and the threat of Western sanctions, will deliver a blow
to an already-faltering economy, with U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry threatening "very serious repercussions".
And perhaps more crucially, it will further deepen investor
mistrust of Russian institutions.
Gary Greenberg, head of emerging markets at Hermes Fund
Managers, said a sell-off on Russian financial markets could
spiral if uncertainty continues, especially in equities, where
foreigners are estimated to hold 70 percent of the market.
"The market's assessment is that the Russian government is
willing to sacrifice both the country's economy and its
international standing in order to bolster its pretensions for a
Eurasian union," Greenberg said, referring to Moscow's desire
for a customs union of ex-Soviet states.
"On the surface this looks like really bad news and it warns
of the case for investing in Russia," he said. "It also looks to
me that the economy will worsen from here because of this, so
some kind of sell-off is appropriate."
Moscow stocks have endured the worst bloodbath so far, with
a 12 percent plunge on Monday that has wiped almost $60 billion
off the market's value.
The rouble has plunged to record lows, forcing the central
bank to raise interest rates by 1.5 percentage points. Traders
estimated it had sold $10 billion on foreign exchange markets.
Even Russian sovereign dollar bonds - the most heavily
traded emerging debt instruments, according to industry body
EMTA - have sold off, their average yield premium to U.S.
Treasuries rising 2.6 percentage points on the day.
Losses will escalate if Western nations hit Moscow with
economic sanctions. Kerry has named asset freezes, visa bans and
trade isolation as possible measures.
Whatever the outcome of the crisis, Russia stands to lose
the most, PIMCO fund manager Francesc Balcells said in a note.
Curbs on holding Russian financial assets for instance could
make life hard for companies that rely on foreign money for debt
and equity funding. Companies now face higher borrowing costs
and delays on billions of dollars in loans as foreign banks
become more wary of lending.
"Russian corporates are among the most active in
international debt markets, and Russia has tried hard to open up
its local currency debt market to foreign investors while making
inroads in improving the investment climate," Balcells said.
"A confrontation with the West would erode many of these
achievements, driving more foreign investors away."
TIMING
The moves are all the more damaging because of the timing.
First, Russia's economy is in trouble, with growth slowing
to under 2 percent, inflation up and investment levels stagnant
around 20 percent, well below necessary levels. The outlook for
oil, accounting for half of budget revenues, is not optimistic.
Second, the past two years have seen investors overcome some
of their Russia jitters and pile into rouble bonds, where they
now own almost a quarter of the market. They had boosted
holdings to 900 billion roubles ($25 billion) by end-2013, a
nine-fold increase from early-2012, central bank data shows.
Despite emerging market ructions, they have held onto these
positions, betting Russia's reserves will keep the rouble firm.
Instead, the rouble is one of the worst performing emerging
currencies this year, losing 10 percent against the dollar.
That unexpected currency weakness could fuel an exodus from
foreigners who had not bargained on the losses but the exit may
have started even before the latest developments.
JPMorgan's monthly investor survey showed funds had swung
into an underweight on rouble and local bonds in February, while
dollar debt positions were also cut sharply.
"My guess is that markets will look for more risk premium in
Russia," said Sam Finkelstein, a bond fund manager at Goldman
Sachs Asset Management who is neutral on Russia.
It may be harder to convince equity investors to stay. Over
$2 billion has fled Russian equity funds this year, Morgan
Stanley estimates, after 2013 outflows of $4.2 billion.
Russian stocks trade around 4.7 times their estimated 2015
earnings, the cheapest across emerging markets, partly because
of corporate governance fears and lack of faith in local
institutions. In comparison, shares in another troubled emerging
market Turkey, trade at more than 7 times earnings.
Some funds such as JPMorgan reckon shares are cheap enough
to take a punt on, but others such as Greenberg are happy to
wait, fearing an economic recession and even full-fledged war.
Yet others may just prefer to cut and run.
The Kremlin will have to work hard to lure investors back,
says Christopher Granville, a long-term Russia watcher and
managing director of consultancy Trusted Sources.
He draws parallels with the Yukos Affair of 2003 when Putin
seized Russia's biggest oil company and jailed its owner Mikhail
Khodorkovsky on charges of embezzlement, events that sparked a
mass exodus of foreign investors.
"At that time Putin decided he had an agenda he was going to
pursue regardless of the cost to the economy and investment
climate and there were certainly high costs," Granville said.
"This time he's decided there is a paramount interest in
Ukraine and he is going to take it on the chin. If there is some
damage control, Russian assets may bounce back. Alternatively,
Putin has stepped over a rubicon and in the latter case Russia
will be uninvestable in the near future."
($1 = 35.9357 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Natsuko Waki and Jamie
McGeever)