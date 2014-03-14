UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on talk of OPEC cut extension, inventories in focus
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
MOSCOW, March 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani about Ukraine and expressed his appreciation of Tehran's "constructive approach" in talks with six world powers on its nuclear programme.
A Kremlin statement said Putin had underlined to Rouhani that any solution to the Ukrainian crisis must take into account the interests and the will of people in all of the former Soviet state's regions.
"During the talks on Iran's nuclear programme, the president of Russia gave a positive assessment of Tehran's constructive approach in talks," the statement said.
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.