BRIEF-Aircastle issues $500 mln principal amount of company's 4.125 pct senior notes due 2024
* Co issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of company's 4.125% senior notes due 2024 pursuant to indenture, dated Dec 5, 2013
KIEV, July 29 Russia called on Tuesday Japan's plans to impose sanctions on the assets of those it considered to be involved in instability in eastern Ukraine "unfriendly" and said they would harm relations between the two countries.
"The imposition by Tokyo of new sanctions on Russia ... inevitably threaten a whole range of bilateral relations, and set them back," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alessandra Prentice)
* Co issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of company's 4.125% senior notes due 2024 pursuant to indenture, dated Dec 5, 2013
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 20 Electricity company Dayton Power & Light said on Monday it would shut down two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio next year for economic reasons, a setback for the ailing coal industry but a victory for environmental activists.