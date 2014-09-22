* Sanctions to weigh on growth for at least 3 years - Kudrin
* Financial markets may be closed to Russia for 2-3 years
* Falling oil price requires new economic model
* Asian ties no substitute for Western technology
By Darya Korsunskaya and Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sept 22 - Russia faces years of stagnation because
of the Ukraine crisis and is ducking decisions needed to achieve
a new economic model, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin told
the Reuters Russia Investment Summit on Monday.
Kudrin, a long-time ally of Russian President Vladimir
Putin, is one of the weightiest figures questioning government
policy at a time when Russia is feeling the economic chill from
confontation with the West over Ukraine.
A leading 'liberal', he shepherded Russia's finances for
over a decade before resigning in 2011 in a row over rising
government spending.
"There will be stagnation, like now. There could be
recession. We will be balancing on the edge of recession all the
time," he said, adding there would need to be a "renewal" of the
government to achieve change.
Even if Western sanctions were not intensified further, he
said, economic growth would be 1 percent lower than it would
have been for at least three years. Russia also faces isolation
from global market institutions for a similar length of time.
His predictions, which contrast with more optimistic
official forecasts, will be sobering for investors hoping that
the end of a conflict in eastern Ukraine would also mean an
easing of Russia's economic problems.
Kudrin told the Reuters Summit that depressed economic
growth will be exacerbated by isolation from global markets. He
expected that it would be years before Russia was able to borrow
again on global financial markets. "I think that two to three
years - this is the minimal time," he said.
Another case in point is Russia's attitude to the World
Trade Organization, which it joined in 2012, prompting hopes of
economic liberalisation. "Russia in essence will temporarily not
observe the rules of the WTO," he said.
"I'm afraid that we'll have an exclusionary regime for more
than one year. I think it will happen for several years and it
will be difficult to return."
FAILED MODEL
Although the Ukraine-related sanctions are set to weigh
heavily, Kudrin said they were not the major reason why Russian
economic growth was now stalling.
"Today the decline of Russian economic growth is not so much
the result of sanctions as of the lack of reform of the economic
system, at a time when the oil price is not rising but falling.
We need another economic model," he said.
Whereas the oil price rose steadily during the previous
decade, the price has now peaked and is likely to keep falling
over the years ahead, Kudrin predicted.
One result, he warned, is that within three or four years
Russia would see a fall in its oil-and-gas tax revenues
equivalent to around 1.5-2 percent of economic output ($30-40
billion) per annum.
To compensate for these trends, Russia needs to develop new
oil-and-gas resources in the Arctic and Far East as quickly as
possible, he said. But Western sanctions mean that the process
will be slower and more difficult than otherwise, restricting
Russian oil companies' access to needed Western technologies.
Kudrin said that while it was correct to involve Asian
partners, they were so far an inferior substitute for Western
oil companies which possessed the most relevant technologies.
More generally, developing economic ties with Asian
countries could only go so far in substituting for relations
with the West. China, he said, was weak at innovation and lacked
many sectors important to Russia.
"We could make a mistake if we only see a Chinese (policy)
vector," he said. "We need to understand that for at least 20-30
years we will continue to receive basic technologies from the
West."
NEW MODEL
To create a new economic model, Kudrin reiterated his calls
for liberalising economic reforms, which he said also required a
"renewal" of the government.
Failure to introduce long-discussed reforms was a sign that
the government lacked both political will, and people capable of
introducing reforms, Kudrin argued.
As an example of what was needed, he said that around 6
percent of gross domestic product spent on subsidies should be
redirected to areas such as infrastructure investment.
The government also needed to break generous spending
promises - known as the "May decrees" - made by Putin after his
2012 election.
"The decrees need to be corrected, because we're in a
special situation," he said. "The economy can't stagnate and
policy continue as if nothing had changed."
Instead of facing up to the new realities, a three-year
budget approved this month lacked needed reform measures,
showing that the government was ducking hard decisions.
"On key matters the government hasn't taken decisions, and
that's worrying," he said.
Kudrin said that, despite the repercussions of the Ukraine
crisis, he was confident Putin was committed to economic reform
in the long term, with no desire to turn Russia into a closed
economy.
"But the sequence of events has made it necessary for the
time being to carry out in some areas a temporary form of
isolation or distancing," he added.
Describing the political and business elite as "extremely
troubled", he said: "They think that yes, perhaps in these
circumstances one needs to act the way Putin acts. But we don't
understand what will happen in terms of developing our society
and the Russian economy in the coming years."
