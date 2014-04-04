MOSCOW, April 4 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Friday Ukraine must carry out "real" rather than
"cosmetic" constitutional reform and prove its independence from
the West.
"One needs to deal with real constitutional reform, not just
cosmetic, and in order (to achieve that) one needs to stop
meddling in the internal affairs of Ukraine," he said at a joint
news conference with other members of the Commonwealth of
Independent States, a bloc of former Soviet states.
"Otherwise it looks like the West has taken up the role of
arbiter of Ukraine's fate, while the current authorities ...
lack significant independence."
