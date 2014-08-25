(Adds full quotes, details)
* Lavrov wants urgent agreement on second humanitarian
mission
* New convoy could complicate crisis talks
* Tells West: don't expect Russia to 'magically solve
things'
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Aug 25 Russia wants to send a second
humanitarian aid convoy to eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, introducing a likely new topic of
discord on the eve of crucial talks between the two countries'
leaders.
Ukraine and its Western allies denounced the arrival of a
first huge convoy that crossed the border last week without
Kiev's permission. But Lavrov said more aid was needed to ease
the plight of civilians caught up in four months of fighting
between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian military.
"The humanitarian situation is not improving but
deteriorating," Lavrov told a news conference. "We want to reach
an agreement on all conditions for delivering a second convoy by
the same route... in the coming days."
He was speaking a day before talks in the Belarussian
capital Minsk, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his
Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko will come face to face
for the first time since early June.
The first convoy of more than 200 Russian trucks crossed
into Ukraine last Friday, prompting the Ukrainian state security
chief to denounce it as "a direct invasion". The trucks withdrew
again at the weekend and Lavrov said the aid was now being
distributed.
Ukraine and Western governments have repeatedly accused
Russia of arming pro-Moscow separatists who took over parts of
eastern Ukraine in April and are still holding out in the face
of a steady advance by Ukrainian government forces.
Kiev accused Russia on Monday of trying to open up a second,
southern front against its forces. It said Russian forces in
the guise of separatist rebels had crossed into Ukrainian forces
with armour.
Russia denies sending weapons and fighters into Ukraine,
where more than 2,000 people have been killed in the fighting.
Lavrov said that in Tuesday's talks, where the European
Union will be represented by its foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton, the West should not put the onus on Moscow to come up
with solutions.
"I hope very much our Western colleagues... won't just come
with expectations we will somehow magically solve things for
them. That will not work," he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned on Sunday against
expecting any breakthrough in the crisis, which has plunged
relations between Russia and the West to their lowest point
since the Cold War.
Lavrov did not lay out any new Russian proposals but said
Moscow wanted to see the implementation of previous agreements
that he said had been ignored: a ceasefire without
pre-conditions, and an 'all-national dialogue' between the
Ukrainian government and all the country's regions.
He said the West should urge the Ukrainian side "to
recognise their responsibility for their own country and to
understand it's not a fight between Ukraine and Russia but a
fight for a Ukrainian state in which everyone can live
comfortably", including Russians, Ukrainians and members of
other minorities.
"I'm convinced...if we all consider the interests of Ukraine
then Russia and Europe, as its biggest partners, can really help
overcome the present crisis," he said.
Russia accuses the Ukrainian government of spurning dialogue
with the rebels and attacking civilian areas. Lavrov said there
had been damage to schools, kindergartens, hospitals, markets
and churches. "This can't be put down to inaccurate fire and to
chance," he said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Mark Trevelyan,
editing by Jason Bush and Ralph Boulton)