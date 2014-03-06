UPDATE 3-Nigerian court overturns seizure of oilfield from Shell and Eni
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell and Eni .
MOSCOW, March 6 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday there was no agreement as yet between Moscow and Washington over the crisis in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported.
"For now we cannot tell the international community that we have an agreement," Lavrov was quoted as saying after meeting his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State John Kerry, in Rome.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 Opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others has forced Germany to drop a reference to financing programmes to combat climate change from the draft communique at a G20 finance and central bankers meeting.
