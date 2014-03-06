UPDATE 3-Nigerian court overturns seizure of oilfield from Shell and Eni
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell and Eni .
MOSCOW, March 6 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday there was still no agreement between Moscow and Washington over the crisis in Ukraine where the regional parliament of Crimea voted to become part of Russia.
Speaking in Rome after meeting his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State John Kerry, Lavrov said Washington's order to freeze assets and ban visas to Russians responsible for an incursion into Crimea was unconstructive.
"For now we cannot tell the international community that we have an agreement," Interfax news agency quoted Lavrov as saying after his second meeting with Kerry in two days.
Lavrov said talk of blacklisting some Russians from entering the United States was complicating talks: "He (Kerry) assured me there are no such lists for now. There is only the order but that doesn't change facts, this is still a threat."
The West has pushed Moscow to agree to international mediation to resolve the crisis in Ukraine but Lavrov said he would now report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the proposal before any decisions were made.
"We want to better clarify what our partners mean when they propose the creation of various international mechanisms," he was also quoted as saying.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 Opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others has forced Germany to drop a reference to financing programmes to combat climate change from the draft communique at a G20 finance and central bankers meeting.
