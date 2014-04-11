(Adds quotes, details, context)
MOSCOW, April 11 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov called on Friday for legal guarantees of Ukraine's
neutrality, underlining Moscow's determination to keep the
neighbouring former Soviet republic out of NATO.
Lavrov said Moscow was ready for four-party talks next week
with the United States, the European Union and representatives
of Ukraine and suggested Ukraine's gas debt to Moscow should be
on the agenda, Russia news agencies reported.
But he suggested Moscow would try to use such talks to shape
Ukraine's future and keep it from moving too close to Europe and
the United States under the pro-Western leadership in power
following the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich.
"Firm guarantees of the preservation of Ukraine's
non-aligned status law, are needed," Lavrov said at a meeting
with Russian non-governmental organisations, adding that the
guarantees should be "enshrined in law".
"Ukraine should not be a bone of contention, but a link in
the chain of security architecture," Lavrov said. Yanukovich
signed legislation in 2010 barring Ukraine from joining any
military alliance.
NATO is concerned over what it says is a Russian military
buildup near Ukraine's border following Moscow's annexation of
its Crimea region last month, which turned tension over turmoil
in Ukraine into the biggest East-West crisis since the Cold War.
Lavrov said that to resolve the crisis, the West should
"halt attempts to legitimise the government of the Maidan" - a
reference to the Kiev square at the centre of protests that
pushed Yanukovich from power.
He reiterated Russia's demand that Ukraine adopt
constitutional reforms with strong input from all its regions.
Russia says the rights and interest of its compatriots in
eastern and southern Ukraine are being ignored, and President
Putin has reserved the right to send in the armed forces to
protect them.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Steve Gutterman,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)