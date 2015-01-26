* Peskov, Lavrov blame Kiev for Ukraine violence
* Moscow urges West not to impose new sanctions
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia blamed Kiev on Monday for
a surge in fighting in Ukraine and warned the West that any
attempt to increase economic pressure on Moscow would be
"absolutely destructive" blackmail.
Pro-Moscow separatists, backed by what NATO says are Russian
troops, have launched an offensive in southeastern Ukraine and
President Barack Obama said Washington was considering all
options short of military action to isolate Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any Russian
involvement in the fighting and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
accused the West of whipping up anti-Russian hysteria to justify
extending economic sanctions against Moscow.
"Instead of increasing pressure on those who refuse to
engage in dialogue to resolve the conflict peacefully, we see
renewed talks about blackmailing Russia economically," RIA news
agency quoted Peskov as saying.
"Russia has never agreed with such threats and such threats
and blackmail have never led to anything and never will ...
renewed threats of increased economic pressure on Russia are an
absolutely destructive, unjustified and ultimately short-sighted
approach."
Lavrov said the separatists in Ukraine were responding to
attacks by government forces and the only way forward was
through direct dialogue.
"We see attempts to derail the peace process and attempts
again and again by the Kiev leadership to solve the problem by
using force to suppress the southeast. These attempts lead
nowhere," Lavrov told a news conference.
The European Union has called an emergency meeting of
foreign ministers of its 28 member states for Thursday.
"We expect our Western partners ... not to do anything that
gives the Kiev authorities the impression that all their actions
automatically will win support in the West," Lavrov said.
He accused the West of "chronic" finger-pointing at Moscow
over the Ukraine conflict, in which more than 5,000 people have
been killed in more than nine months of fighting.
Lavrov said it would have been naive to believe the
separatists would accept being shelled by government forces
without responding.
He said the rebels had started actions to "eliminate the
positions from which the Ukrainian armed forces had shelled
populated areas with heavy weapons".
