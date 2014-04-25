MOSCOW, April 25 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov on Friday accused Washington of distorting an
international agreement on Ukraine by making additional demands
on Moscow.
"Russia will firmly contribute to the de-escalation of the
conflict based on the compromise approach agreed in
Geneva...there can be no one-sided demands," Lavrov told a
meeting with young diplomats in Moscow.
"And we are being presented them - first of all I mean the
United States of America who have an outstanding ability to turn
everything on its head."
