MOSCOW, April 25 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday accused Washington of distorting an international agreement on Ukraine by making additional demands on Moscow.

"Russia will firmly contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict based on the compromise approach agreed in Geneva...there can be no one-sided demands," Lavrov told a meeting with young diplomats in Moscow.

"And we are being presented them - first of all I mean the United States of America who have an outstanding ability to turn everything on its head." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)