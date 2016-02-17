MOSCOW Feb 17 Russia filed a lawsuit against Ukraine on Wednesday at London's High Court in connection with a $3 billion Eurobond debt, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"The lawsuit was filed after repeated unsuccessful attempts to encourage Ukraine to (engage in) a constructive dialogue on debt restructuring," Siluanov said.

He added that Ukraine was not ready to negotiate in a "spirit of goodwill". (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs)