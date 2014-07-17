LONDON, July 17 The following are outstanding syndicated loans and selected hard-currency bonds issued by Russian energy companies Rosneft and Novatek and banks Gazprombank and VEB, on which the United States imposed sanctions on Wednesday.

The sanctions effectively close access for the four firms to new medium- and long-term dollar funding.

The oustanding loans, many of which were taken from syndicates involving U.S. banks, together amount to $32.29 billion. The bonds listed are those maturing in the next two years.

Borrower Tranche amount Signed Maturity RIC

GAZPROMBANK

Loans

$1.2 bln Sep-11 Sep-14

$500 mln Oct-13 Oct-16

Bonds

$1 bln 23 Sep-05 23 Sep-15

$1 bln 05 Aug-10 15 Dec-14

NOVATEK

Loans

$1.5 bln Jun-13 Jun-16/Jun-18

Bonds

$600 mln 03 Feb-11 03-Feb 16

ROSNEFT

Loans

$11.88 bln Feb-13 Feb-15

$2.332 bln Feb-13 Feb-18

845 mln euros Apr-12 Apr-17

$1.05 bln Apr-12 Apr-17

$2 bln Jun-14 Jun-19

530 mln euros Aug-12 Aug-17

470 mln euros Dec-11 Dec-16

$1.4 bln Dec-11 Dec-16

$500 mln Dec-13 Dec-18

$12.74 bln Dec-12 Dec-14

$4.088 bln Dec-12 Dec-17

Bonds

$500 mln 02 Feb-10 02 Feb-15

VEB

Loans

$500 mln Sep-11 Sep-16

$800 mln Dec-12 Dec-15

Bonds

$500 mln 21 Feb-12 20 Feb-15

$400 mln 27 May-11 27 May-16

* Gazprombank issued a 1 billion euro five-year bond at the beginning of July to repay a bond maturing in December.

* Rosneft has repaid $10.6 billion of its combined $24.6 billion bridge loans, leaving $14 billion outstanding. (Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corporation and Sujata Rao in London and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Will Waterman)