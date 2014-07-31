(Refiles to change indentifying slug)

MOSCOW, July 31 The head of Russia's second largest oil producer Lukoil said on Thursday Western sanctions on Russia would force the company to reduce its investment programme due to limited access to funds.

Vagit Alekperov also said Lukoil was looking to sell some of its assets in eastern Europe in order "to focus on Russian projects". (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)