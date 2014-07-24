KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 Russia will cooperate with
the investigation into the downing of a Malaysian airliner a
week ago and is satisfied that the Netherlands, rather than
Ukraine, is leading the effort, the country's ambassador to
Malaysia said on Thursday.
Liudmila Vorobyeva also rejected suggestions that the
pro-Russian separatists blamed by Western governments for
shooting down Flight MH17 possessed a Russian-made anti-aircraft
missile, and said the rebels lacked the training to use such a
system.
Nearly 300 people, 193 of them Dutch citizens, were killed
when the Malaysia Airlines plane en route from
Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was brought down in eastern Ukraine,
where separatists are battling government forces, on July 17.
The norm under rules set down by the United Nation's civil
aviation body (ICAO) is that an air investigation is led by the
state in whose territory the plane crash, but Russia had said
that Ukraine should not take charge because the rebels who
control the crash site did not trust the authorities in Kiev.
"We want an international investigation led by ICAO. Any
country part of ICAO may take part. Netherlands has the right to
lead this," the ambassador told Reuters in an interview in Kuala
Lumpur. "We are members of ICAO, we will cooperate with the
investigation."
Vorobyeva said Russian experts were already participating in
the investigation, although she did not say what role they were
playing.
"As soon as experts from ICAO and international experts have
a part, we think it could lead to authentic results and the
truth will come out," she said.
"REBELS ARE COOPERATING"
Russia has not been asked to act as an intermediary with the
rebels, who the United States and Ukraine's pro-Western
government says are armed by Moscow, Vorobyeva said.
"We haven't been asked to do that and for the time being
there's no need for an intermediary, because, as we know, the
rebels have cooperated with the experts," she said. "We have to
see how the situation develops, its hard to have any forecast
now."
Western governments have threatened Russia with broader
sanctions for what they say is its backing of the militia and
called on Moscow to do more to stop the fighting.
A powerful rebel leader told Reuters on Wednesday that
separatists did possess the BUK missile system that Washington
says was probably used to shoot down MH17, and that it could
have originated in Russia.
"I don't know the reason why he gave such a statement," said
Vorobyeva. "It was clearly stated by our ministry of defence
that we never provided any BUK air defence systems to the
so-called pro-Russian rebels. We are pretty sure they don't have
this kind of system."
The first bodies of victims began arriving in the
Netherlands on Wednesday, after several days of delay in
recovering remains that drew angry complaints that the
separatists were hindering access to the crash site.
The plane's black boxes, which hold vital clues to exactly
what brought it down, were handed over to Malaysian authorities
after four days, following an agreement with the rebels brokered
by the Malaysian government.
"The rebels were accused of not handing over the black
boxes. The reason was not because they wanted to hide anything,
but they were not trusting of the Ukrainian side," said
Vorobyeva. "On the contrary, they trusted Malaysians."
