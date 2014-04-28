* RTS, MICEX rebound on US not sanctioning listed companies
* But Rosneft to suffer from sanctions against CEO
* Rouble firms, players relieved by limited US measures
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, April 28 Shares in Russian oil company
Rosneft and its major shareholder British BP
fell on Monday after the United States announced sanctions
against Rosneft's Chief Executive Igor Sechin over the Ukraine
crisis.
Shares in Rosneft, the world's largest listed oil producer,
were down 1.9 percent at 1435 GMT. They underperformed Moscow's
broad MICEX index, which rose on relief that the new U.S.
sanctions did not affect any other publicly traded Russian
company.
The sanctions against Rosneft only applied to Sechin, a
close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but analysts
said the measure might hinder some of the company's business
activities.
"Because of the likelihood that the imposed sanctions will
complicate the implementation of some of Rosneft's foreign
projects and its cooperation with foreign companies, shares
obviously declined," Grigory Birg, an analyst at Investcafe
market research firm, said in a note.
Shares of BP, which holds almost a 20-percent stake in
Rosneft, fell 1.6 percent in London and dollar bonds issued by
Rosneft hit a record low.
There was a burst of activity on the Moscow stock market
after the U.S. Treasury announced sanctions on seven Russian
officials and 17 firms associated with Putin. That was followed
by relief that no banking, financial or major industrial company
was included.
"The market had expected worse," said Alexei Bachurin, chief
trader at Renaissance Capital. "Everyone was afraid that the
list will include companies such as ... Sberbank."
Sberbank, Russia's largest lender which lost 11
percent last week, rose 5 percent, recovering from a 2.4-percent
fall earlier in the session. Investors see the bank, run
efficiently by former Economy Minister German Gref, as a
barometer of sentiment towards the Russian market.
"I think that the new list of sanctions, or rather their
very targeted character were kind of a relief for the market,"
said Andrei Yarnykh, head of equity sales at USB in Moscow.
The rouble also firmed, after staying unchanged most of the
session, to trade 0.3 percent higher against both the dollar and
the euro, at 35.91 against the U.S. currency and
at 49.73 against the European single currency.
"Everyone was expecting sanctions against VTB, VEB (banks)
or Gazprom (gas major) and they did not materialise, so players
hurried to close their long positions taken on those risks,"
said a dealer at a major Russian bank.
Still, U.S. officials made clear that sanctions against key
sections of Russia's economy will be imposed, including the
energy and defence sections, should Russia send troops massed
along the Ukraine border into eastern Ukraine.
Both Russia's main indexes, the rouble-traded MICEX and the
dollar-denominated RTS index, are trading 10 percent
below levels seen before Putin declared on March 1 Russia's
right to invade Ukraine, escalating the crisis between Moscow
and Kiev.
Senior U.S. administration officials told reporters that the
new sanctions and the threat of more measures were having an
impact on the Russian economy.
Data from the Russian central bank showed that Russia saw
$63.7 billion in capital outflows in the first quarter of the
year, already exceeding total outflows for all of last year.
The World Bank has estimated capital outflows may reach a
record $150 billion this year.
