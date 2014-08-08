BRIEF-Vittoria Assicurazioni FY net profit jumps to EUR 135.4 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY net profit of 135.4 million euros ($144.96 million) versus 70.6 million euros a year ago
MOSCOW Aug 8 Russian shares rose after a senior Russian security official said in an interview released on Friday that Russia would continue efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis.
Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's Security Council, told state-run RIA Novosti news agency: "Russia will continue to make all efforts for a very fast de-escalation of tensions."
Russia's RTS index rose almost 1 percent after the interview was released to trade up 2 percent on the day by 1207 GMT. The rouble also strengthened. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)
March 16 Hana Financial eighth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Toyota Motor Europe - announces that it will invest a further 240 million STG in its Toyota manufacturing UK car plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire