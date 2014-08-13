* Main Russian stock indexes up 1.8 pct
* Market shrugs off weak oil price, poor Gazprom results
* Rouble strengthens
(Adds comments and details, updates prices)
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Aug 13 Russian shares rose strongly on
Wednesday, reflecting a recovery in global risk appetite and
investors' hopes that international tensions over Ukraine would
ease despite confusion about a Russian aid convoy.
At close at 1445 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index
was up 1.8 percent at 1,220 points. Its rouble-based
peer MICEX was also 1.8 percent higher at 1,398 points.
"The local market is rising stronger than could be expected
given the external backdrop," Nord Capital analyst Vitaly
Manzhos commented in a note. "Probably the reason for the rise
is the current weakening influence of the geopolitical factor
(Ukraine)."
Fears that Russian military intervention in Ukraine may be
imminent have receded, although there was confusion over the
future of a Russian aid convoy that is bound for eastern
Ukraine. Ukraine says the move is designed to fan a pro-Russian
rebellion.
Kiev declared that the convoy would not be allowed to pass,
but a presidential spokesman later suggested a compromise might
be found, bringing it under the control of the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces
and pro-Russian separatists is also continuing, with a rapidly
rising death toll as fighting escalates.
Russian stocks were helped by a general rally in global risk
appetite, with the MSCI emerging markets index up 0.8 percent
, and Germany's DAX stock index up 1 percent.
Many analysts were surprised by the strength of positive
sentiment towards Russian stocks. BCS Express analyst Ivan
Kopeikin said that external negative factors, such as weak euro
zone economic data and falling oil prices, pointed to the market
falling in the short term.
On Thursday the Brent oil price hit a 13-month low, trading
in the region of $103 a barrel.
The market also shrugged off poor first half results
published by gas giant Gazprom under Russian
accounting standards (RAS), which showed a 38 percent fall in
net income, were analysts said was negative for investors as it
reduced the likelihood of 2014 dividends.
Gazprom explained the fall in profits in part with
reference to provisions against "doubtful debts" - believed by
analysts to refer to debts owed by Ukraine's Naftogaz.
Despite its disappointing RAS results - seen as a guide to
more reliable results under International Financial Accounting
standards (IFRS) - Gazprom was up 2.3 percent, reflecting the
demand for liquid shares against the backdrop of the general
improvement in sentiment.
"Today we had not bad volumes of purchases for Gazprom.
True, there was just as much for Sberbank," said Andrei Yarnikh,
equity salesman at UBS.
The rouble also rallied, rising 0.35 percent against the
dollar to 36.05, and 0.18 percent to 48.26 versus
the euro. It was 0.31 percent stronger at 41.53
against the dollar-euro basket.
(Writing by Jason Bush, additional reporting by Alexander
Winning and Zlata Garasyuta)