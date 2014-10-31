* Move seen as pressuring Russian media
* Watchdog says programme "justified war crimes"
* Radio station to file lawsuit against watchdog
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Oct 31 A Russian state watchdog has
warned a radio station known for its critical reporting of
President Vladimir Putin's government over a talk show it
broadcast about the Ukraine conflict, the station said on its
website on Friday.
The warning issued to Ekho Moskvy is seen as putting further
pressure on Russian media, which have experienced a series of
restrictions in the 14 years of Putin's rule. If a second
warning is issued within a year, the station can be shut down.
According to the copy of the warning notice by the watchdog
Roskomnadzor posted on the Ekho Moskvy website, a show it ran
earlier this week contained "information justifying war crimes
practices."
"In accordance with the law...information justifying
practices of war and other crimes, aimed at full or partial
annihilation of an ethnic or national group, is regarded as
extremist activity," it said.
The notice refers to a programme where two journalists
covering a battle at the Donetsk airport were sharing first hand
accounts of the fighting that continues despite a ceasefire
reached in September.
Moscow blames Ukrainian government forces for violations of
the truce, while Ukraine says Russian-backed forces are the ones
firing at their positions.
"I don't understand this term "information justifying war
crimes," the station's long-time editor Alexei Venediktov said
on his Twitter page. "Information can either be false or true."
Venediktov said Ekho Moskvy will file a lawsuit against the
watchdog. The transcript of the show was pulled from the
station's website, following the warning issue.
Founded in 1990 shortly before the collapse of the Soviet
Union, Ekho Moskvy ran extensive coverage of a protest movement
against Putin in 2011-12 and has come under fire from
authorities for its reporting over the years.
The Kremlin denies allegations of censorship or pressure on
the media, saying Russians have the right to express their
opinions.
Kremlin critics say authorities have clamped down on media
freedoms throughout Putin's rule, with pressure ranging from a
set of laws aimed at restricting freedom of speech to murders of
journalists, some of which have not been properly investigated.
Mainstream TV channels and print media in Russia are either
state-owned or under indirect Kremlin control, while independent
publications are subject to censorship and pressure.
An independent media outlet, TV station Dozhd, was taken off
air earlier this year by several television providers in a move
the channel's chief called censorship.
Russia ranks 148th out of 180 countries in the world for
respecting media freedom according to the 2014 ranking compiled
by the international non-profit organisation Reporters Without
Borders.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)