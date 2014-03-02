MOSCOW, March 3 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said on Facebook on Sunday that Ukraine's leaders had
seized power illegally and predicted their rule would end with
"a new revolution" and new bloodshed.
Medvedev said that while Viktor Yanukovich had practically
no authority he remained the legitimate head of state according
the constitution, adding: "If he is guilty before Ukraine - hold
an impeachment procedure ... and try him."
"Everything else is lawlessness. The seizure of power,"
Medvedev said on his Facebook page. "And that means such order
will be extremely unstable. It will end in a new revolution. New
blood."