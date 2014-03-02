MOSCOW, March 3 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said on Facebook on Sunday that Ukraine's leaders had
seized power illegally, and predicted their rule would end with
"a new revolution" and new bloodshed.
Medvedev said that, while Viktor Yanukovich had practically
no authority, he remained the legitimate head of state according
the constitution, adding: "If he is guilty before Ukraine - hold
an impeachment procedure ... and try him."
"Everything else is lawlessness. The seizure of power,"
Medvedev said on his Facebook page. "And that means such order
will be extremely unstable. It will end in a new revolution. New
bloodshed."
The remarks were part of a series of Russian statements
attacking the legitimacy of the pro-Western government that has
been formed since Yanukovich fled Kiev more than a week ago. He
surfaced on Friday in Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin obtained consent from the
Kremlin-controlled parliament on Saturday to send the Russian
military into Ukraine if he wishes, citing the need to protect
Russian citizens and Russian-speakers in the neighbouring state.
"Russia is ready to develop multi-faceted, respectful
relations with brotherly Ukraine - mutually beneficial and
effective relations," Medvedev said.
"But Ukraine for us is not a group of people who, pouring
blood on the Maidan (Kiev's main square), seized power in
violation of the constitution and other state laws."
"Russia needs a strong and stable Ukraine. A predictable and
economically thriving partner," Medvedev said. "Not a poor
relation that's always standing with a hand held out."
Russia promised heavily indebted Ukraine a $15 billion
bailout after Yanukovich turned his back on deals with the
European Union and instead said he would pursue closer trade
ties with Russia, but suspended delivery as his grip loosened.