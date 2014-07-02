(Adds quote, detail)
MOSCOW, July 2 Reviving peace talks in Ukraine
will be "much more difficult" now that Kiev has failed to extend
a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said on Wednesday.
"In breaking the ceasefire, (Ukraine's) President (Petrol)
Poroshenko made a dramatic mistake. It will cause more
casualties. And he is now personally responsible for them,"
Medvedev wrote on his Facebook page.
"It will be much more difficult to revive talks. These are
the rules of a war," he said, referring to talks between the
Kiev government and separatist, pro-Russian rebels in eastern
Ukraine.
Medvedev wrote his comments before the results were known of
talks in Berlin among the foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine,
Germany and France. The Russian and Ukrainian ministers agreed
to hold three-way talks with the rebels by Saturday, in an
effort to establish an new ceasefire.
Medvedev also reiterated that Russia would introduce
measures to "protect" its economy and mount barriers to trade
with Ukraine after Kiev signed a historic association agreement
that brought it closer to the European Union on July 27.
"Given the circumstances, it will extremely difficult to
develop ties with Ukraine, impossible in some areas," he wrote.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Larry King)