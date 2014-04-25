MOSCOW, April 25 Russian President Vladimir
Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Friday for
three-party talks on Russian gas supplies to Europe, now under
threat over the crisis in Ukraine, through which much of the gas
is piped, the Kremlin said.
"Both leaders highlighted the need to hold talks as soon as
possible between... Russia, the European Union and Ukraine on
the security of supplies and the transit of Russian gas," the
Kremlin said in a statement after Putin and Merkel spoke by
phone.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)