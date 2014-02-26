(Adds Russia saying 150,000 personnel involved, drill not
linked to Ukraine events, will protect Black Sea Fleet)
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW Feb 26 President Vladimir Putin ordered
an urgent drill to test the combat readiness of his armed forces
across western Russia on Wednesday, flexing Moscow's military
muscle amid tension with the West over Ukraine.
Russia said the exercises were not linked to events in
Ukraine, where the ouster of a president who turned his back on
the European Union and sought closer ties with Moscow has raised
worries in the West over possibility of military intervention.
Putin has ordered several such surprise drills in different
Russian regions since he returned to the presidency in 2012,
saying the military must be kept on its toes, but the crisis in
the neighbouring nation gave them added geopolitical resonance.
"In accordance with an order from the president of the
Russian Federation, forces of the Western Military District were
put on alert at 1400 (1000 GMT) today," the Interfax news agency
quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying.
Shoigu said the training drills were not linked to events in
Ukraine, and Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov said they
had been previously planned. He said they would involve about
150,000 military personnel.
The western district encompasses most of western Russia and
borders Ukraine, which lies between NATO nations and Russia.
Forces must "be ready to bomb unfamiliar testing grounds" as
part of the drill, Shoigu told a Defence Ministry meeting.
Putin has made no public comment on Ukraine since President
Viktor Yanukovich was driven from power over the weekend. His
ouster came after months of political turmoil that began when he
spurned deals with the European Union and sought to improve ties
with Russia.
The United States and European nations have warned Russia
against military intervention in Ukraine, a former Soviet
republic that Putin has called a "brother nation" and wants to
be part of a Eurasian Union he is building in the region.
Russian officials have said Moscow will not interfere in
Ukraine, while accusing the West of doing so. Interfax cited the
speaker of the upper parliament house, Valentina Matviyenko, as
saying on Wednesday it would not use force.
But Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that
Russia's interests and its citizens in Ukraine were under
threat, language reminiscent of statements justifying Russia's
invasion of Georgia in 2008, when he was president.
Shoigu said the drill would be conducted in two stages,
ending on March 3, and also involved the command centres of
Russia's Air and Space Defence forces, paratroops and long-range
aviation as well as some troops in central Russia.
In the two-day first stage, military units would be brought
to "the highest degree of combat readiness" and would be
deployed to testing areas on land and sea, Interfax quoted
Shoigu as saying.
The second stage would include tactical exercises and
involve warships from the Northern and Baltic Fleets, he said,
and some warplanes would move to combat airfields.
Descriptions of the exercises did not mention the Black Sea
Fleet, which is based in Sevastopol in Crimea. Tension over
Ukraine's turmoil is high because of the fleet's presence and
the region's large ethnic Russian population.
In separate comments, Shoigu said Russia was "carefully
watching what is happening in Crimea" and was taking unspecified
measures to ensure the security of the facilities and arsenals
of the Black Sea Fleet, state-run RIA reported.
Shoigu said the drill would also test the counter-terrorism
measures in place at military units. Russian officials have
referred to some of the Ukrainian opposition forces whose
protests pushed Yanukovich from power as "terrorists".
(Writing by Steve Gutterman and Thomas Grove, editing by Larry
King)