MOSCOW, March 20 Russia will boost its military presence in Crimea to protect against external threats, state news agency Itar-Tass quoted Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov as saying on Thursday as lawmakers prepared to approve Russian annexation of the region.

"It will be necessary to develop the military infrastructure on the peninsula so that Crimea would be a worthy representative of the Russian Federation and be protected against all possible encroachments," he said. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)